AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit and FBI Central Texas Robbery Task Force are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 5 at approximately 9:58 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America at 12574 Research Blvd. and demanded money from a teller. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running southbound on Research.

The suspect is described as a white man who is five foot, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and baseball cap.

He has tattoos on his head. He may also have tattoos on his arms, hands and eye.

APD is asking anyone with information about this suspect to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers or APD apps.