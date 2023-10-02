Austin police arrests suspect connected with multiple crimes

One warrant was for deadly conduct, which is a third-degree felony, and the other warrant was for aggravated assault, which is a first-degree felony.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested one person in connection with a shooting in a pawnshop's parking lot and two arrest warrants for multiple charges.

In a release from APD, Dequincy Fields, 33, has been arrested in connection with two separate 911 calls on Dec. 11, 2022.

On Dec. 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of a pawnshop located at 2121 East Oltorf Street. Officers discovered several bullet casing and gained access to video surveillance footage of the incident.

The footage showed a man, later identified as Fields, exiting the passenger side of a black Mercedes while shooting an AR pistol toward a group of people. No one was injured.

Later in the evening on Dec. 11, 2022, APD responded to another shooting at the Food Stop, located at 2223 Burton Drive. Once on the scene, officers discovered one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound located in the upper left chest. The victim was later taken to a local hospital.

According to the release, "details and data gathered by South Central Area Command patrol officers and the lead detective revealed Dequincy Fields as the suspect."

On Feb. 3, 2023, detectives with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit acquired two arrest warrants for Fields. One warrant was for deadly conduct, which is a third-degree felony, and the other warrant was for aggravated assault, which is a first-degree felony.

When Fields was arrested later that day, detectives searched his car and home, and seized the following items:

2.16 pounds of marijuana

656.7 grams of powder cocaine

193.9 grams of crack cocaine

30.9 grams of alleged Alprazolam

113.6 grams of methamphetamine

628.6 grams of multicolored small pills of alleged fentanyl

Around 100 vape pens with a liquid substance inside them

$5,533.00 in cash

A 9 mm pistol

A .357 revolver

A .40 caliber pistol

Fields was later booked into Travis County Jail.

No other information is available at this time.