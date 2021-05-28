Police arrest man in link to 10 Austin-area robberies over 10 days

The robberies, including one carjacking, occurred between May 15 and May 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they believe is connected to 10 robberies in a span of 10 days.

The suspect was identified as David Olmos, 34, and police said the robberies occurred from May 15 to May 25. Nine occurred within APD's jurisdiction while one occurred within the Travis County Sheriff's Office's.

Here's a look at the cases involved:

May 15 – 1747 Rutland Drive (Rutland Food Store) May 18 – 933 E. Rundberg Lane (Circle K Convenience Store) May 18 – 7612 Brodie Lane (Brodie Food Mart) May 20 – 8422 S. Congress Avenue (Shop and Carry) May 20 – 7612 Bluff Springs Road (Citgo gas station) May 22 – 1025 W. Stassney Lane (7 Days Food Store) May 22 – 2538 Elmont Drive (Food Spot) May 23 – 10800 N. Lamar Boulevard (Robbery of an individual) May 23 – 11331 N. Lamar Boulevard (Robbery of an individual) May 25 – 4918 Burleson Road (Carjacking)

In the first seven cases, police said the suspect entered convenience stores, showed a handgun and demanded cash from employees. Surveillance video showed him arriving and fleeing the scenes in a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

In the eighth case, police said he stole money from a victim and fled the scene. This person then called 911 while chasing after him. Police said the suspect then fired shots at the victim but, when police arrived, he fled in the same Silverado.

That same day, police said he stole cash from a Cricket Wireless store. The victim said Olmos displayed a silver handgun and threatened him.

In the last case, police said Olmos threatened a victim, displayed a handgun and carjacked him. Olmos reportedly left behind the Silverado, which was then seized by police. Officials said the stolen vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracker, which helped law enforcement locate and detain him.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a silver handgun. Police said he confessed to all 10 robberies.