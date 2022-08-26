Police say the axle grease is used to try and mask the scent of drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Border Patrol agents recently reporting seizing 340 packages of fentanyl pills from a vehicle traveling along Interstate 8 near Gila Bend.

Authorities have arrested two U.S. citizens after hundreds of packages were located during a traffic stop near milepost 115 on Wednesday.

Agents observed several duffel bags in the vehicle's cargo area and was given consent to search the car, according to Border Patrol. The agents reported finding 340 packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane, as well as coated in axle grease, which is a technique often used to mask the scent of drugs.

The fentanyl pills have an estimated value of $4.3 million.

The two women riding in the vehicle were turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to face prosecution for drug crimes.

“I am grateful for the incredible work by Border Patrol agents to keep drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.