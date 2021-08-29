The Plano police shot a man Sunday after he opened fire inside the Plano Police Department.

PLANO, Texas — Updated at 4:45 p.m. Monday with quotes from Garland and Plano police and the FBI.

The Sunday killing of a Lyft driver in Garland and a shooting inside the Plano Police department are related, police departments for both cities confirmed in a press conference Monday. The FBI is also now involved and said the attack may have been inspired by foreign terrorist organizations.

Officials said 32-year-old Imran Ali Rasheed shot and killed 26-year-old Lyft driver Isabella Lewis after she picked him up for a ride in Garland on Sunday. Rasheed then stole Lewis' car and drove to Plano Police Headquarters, according to police, where he started shooting inside. Plano police shot him; he has since died, officials said Monday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday that Lewis died from a gunshot wound.

Both police departments are now trying to determine a motive. The FBI said Rasheed left a note in Lewis' car that is now a focal point for the FBI to understand if this was an act of terrorism. The FBI said Rasheed may have been inspired by foreign terrorist organizations. The FBI wouldn't say what the note said.

The FBI did say Rasheed was investigated from 2010 to 2013 to determine if he was a terroristic threat to America or if he was supporting terrorist organizations. That investigation did not conclude whether he posed a threat in those years.

Timeline of events on Sunday

Lewis was shot and killed in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive in Garland in an industrial area just before noon, according to Garland police. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said she and Rasheed did not know each other.

Later, while Garland police were investigating that shooting, they said they found out the same Lyft car was found at the Plano Police Department, where Plano police said a man was "acting erratically" before going inside the department.

Plano police said about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Plano police officers were dispatched to an incident involving a man, later identified as Rasheed, acting erratically in front of the police headquarters. Before officers arrived, police said Rasheed went inside the lobby and then left. He returned a few minutes later and had a handgun in his right hand, according to officials.

“When he came back in the second time, there was a civilian employee that was assisting a citizen in the lobby of the police department,” said Plano police spokesman Jerry Minton. “They obviously froze trying to deescalate the situation.”

On police surveillance cameras, there appeared to be some kind of conversation and then Rasheed raised the weapon and fired at the civilian employee, according to Minton. The employee and the visitor escaped into a secured interview room and were unharmed, Minton added.

A detective and a police sergeant inside the building heard the shot and confronted Rasheed, according to officials. They exchanged gunfire, hitting Rasheed at least once, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

“Things kind of appear what they are, but we still need to link them with evidence to be able to make that solid connection,” Garland police spokesman Matt Pesta Sunday when the departments were still trying to figure out if the two crimes were related. “It's just a sad deal all the way around. I mean, let's face it, a life was lost today. And there could have been many more, if it wasn't for the heroic actions of Plano Police Department.”

As officers were clearing the area, officers found the stolen Lyft vehicle, police said.

The Plano Police Department said Sunday night its lobby area will be closed until further notice as a result of the shooting. Contact the department through its non-emergency phone number at 972-424-5678 or visit the stations located at 4640 McDermott Road and 7501-A Independence Parkway.

If anyone has information, call Garland police at 972-485-4840.