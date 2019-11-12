One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after an attempted robbery in Northeast Dallas on Tuesday night.

The two had tried to rob a pizza delivery driver on the 8100 block of Southwestern Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police sources tell WFAA.

The driver was armed and shot both suspects, those sources said. The driver was not wounded in the incident.

The incident is the second this week involving a food delivery driver in Northeast Dallas.

Early Monday, a delivery driver for Doordash was shot five times following a fight with a customer over their order, Dallas police said.

That driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.

