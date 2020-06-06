Man arrested after hours-long overnight SWAT callout in Pflugerville

Police said a woman called 911 saying she had escaped from her boyfriend, who was holding her hostage and threatened to kill her.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested overnight by police after a SWAT callout in Pflugerville lasted for hours.

Austin police said the incident started at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the Lantower Techridge Apartments on The Lakes Boulevard near Interstate 35.

According to Austin police, a woman called 911 saying she had escaped from her boyfriend. The woman said her boyfriend held her hostage for two hours with a gun and threatened to kill her. When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said.

According to the victim, the man was on drugs and had been drinking.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, June 6, APD SWAT had arrested the man and police said no one was harmed in the incident.