Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning.

The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin.

Police said the two people in the stolen cart got out and ran toward the golf course nearby, trying to escape. Pflugerville PD used a helicopter to search for the suspects from the sky and eventually found both of them.

A KVUE Daybreak crew was on the scene when the driver was taken into custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

