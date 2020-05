Police responded to a shots fired call at 413 Swenson Farms Boulevard.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for a possible suspect after a man was shot and killed.

On Tuesday, May 19, around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a "shots fired" call at 413 Swenson Farms Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information was made available at this time. Check back for updates.