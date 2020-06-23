Pflugerville PD offering $1K reward for information leading to arrest in March homicide

Police say 51-year-old Sharon Selman was shot and killed outside of her Pflugerville apartment on March 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in March.

Loved ones of Sharon Selman gathered in front of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church in North Austin on Monday, where Senior Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays said she was actively involved as a greeter.

"Sister Sharon was loved. And her memory continues to be loved by all of Mount Sinai," Mays said, surrounded by Selman's family.

According to Pflugerville police, Selman was shot and killed on March 31 in the parking lot just outside of her apartment complex. No suspects have been arrested as of June 22.

Pflugerville police said back in March that the department received a "shots fired" call at 7:13 a.m. to the 1200 block of Town Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found Selman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the police department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to a suspect's arrest.

Lakeshia Craft, Selman's daughter, described her mother as a gentle person.

"I loved how big her heart was. She was just such a sweet, amazing, kind woman. She just – everybody who knew her just loved her," Craft said. "She was the kind of person that her spirit and her energy just drew people in, and people just really loved her."

She added that the family isn't sure who could have done this or why.

"That is my biggest question. Why? Why her? Why my mother? My mother did not have an enemy in the world. No one would want – I can't imagine why anyone would want to hurt her. She was so peaceful, she was so kind, she was so gentle," Craft said. "Whoever took my mother's life is a coward. That was a very evil thing to do. There's no other way to explain that."

While there's no word yet on what Selman was doing the morning she was killed, her daughter believes she was potentially on her way to a morning workout.

The family made a plea to the public at Mount Sinai because, according to Craft, the church was considered her mother's second home.

"And she spent a lot of her time at this church. She was very involved in this church for many years. And she was an active member here. And she was very strong in her faith. She was a strong Christian," Craft said.

Police said the shooter is believed to be a black man, between 5'7 and 5'9. He was wearing a mask and gloves with a gray hoodie and black pants. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call 512-472-TIPS (8477) or you can email cid@pflugervilletx.gov.