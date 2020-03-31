PFLUGERVILLE, Texas —
Pflugerville police responded to a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Town Center Drive Tuesday morning.
Pflugerville PD said it received a shots fired call at 7:13 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pflugerville PD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
