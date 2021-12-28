Pflugerville ISD police offering $5K for information on trio who vandalized middle school

Officials say three people broke into Bohls Middle School and vandalized multiple areas on the campus.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Independent School District police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three people involved in vandalizing a middle school last week.

District police said the trio broke into Bohls Middle School at approximately 2:30 a.m on Dec. 23 wearing ski masks, vandalized multiple areas of the campus and flooded portions of the building by switching on eyewash stations in the science labs.

You can see the three suspects in the photos shared by district police below:

The suspects wore black, pink and orange ski masks.

If you have any information on the individuals in the attached photos, district police asks you to email tips@pfisd.net.