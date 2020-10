The incident occurred at the Villas Tech Ridge apartments.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is working a homicide at a Pflugerville apartment complex.

The TCSO tweeted at 11:08 a.m. Sunday that officials were working the scene at 13838 The Lakes Boulevard, the location of the Villas Tech Ridge apartment complex in Pflugerville.

No additional information is available at this time. The TCSO is expected to hold a briefing at noon.

TCSO is currently working a homicide at 13838 The Lakes Blvd. PIO on scene. Briefing at noon. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) October 18, 2020

