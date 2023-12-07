Austin police comb through Pflugerville field looking for evidence connected with Raul Meza Jr.

This is the second time law enforcement have searched the field off FM 1825 in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Editors note: The video is from Wednesday, July 12, when the FBI, Austin Police Department, City of Pflugerville Police and Round Rock Police Department searched a field off FM 1825 in Pflugerville.

Less than a week after law enforcement searched a Pflugerville field in connection with suspected serial killer Raul Meza Jr., they are back at it again.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said it is the only agency out searching the field on Monday afternoon. It told KVUE News this search "is related to the current Raul Meza Jr. case" but has not provided any other information.

APD was called out to the field off FM 1825 in Pflugerville. This was the same field the FBI, APD, City of Pflugerville Police and Round Rock Police Department searched on Wednesday, July 12. During that search, law enforcement was seen placing boxes in the back of vehicles. It's unclear what kind of evidence they retrieved during that search, if any.

Police arrested Meza in connection with the murder of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga in Pflugerville and in connection with Gloria Lofton in 2019. Meza was also convicted in the murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page back in 1982.

There are up to 10 other cold cases that authorities are looking into that could be connected with Meza.