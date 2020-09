The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A person was struck by a train on Monday in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened before 11:20 a.m. near State Highway 45 and McNeil Road.

The patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The roadway will be closed for an "extensive amount of time," the sheriff's office reported.

No other information is available at this time.

