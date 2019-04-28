AUSTIN, Texas — A person was stabbed and run over near the Pennybacker Bridge on Sunday evening, police told KVUE.

Sources said a person was stabbed and run over by the suspect when they jumped out of the vehicle. The suspect then reportedly fled into the woods.

Traffic is being diverted from the 360 Bridge. Police are requesting K-9 assistance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

