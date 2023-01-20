Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

The incident occurred at a house on Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle.

Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been grazed by a bullet. The person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Austin Police Department provided aerial support Friday morning, and the TCSO had K-9 units on the ground looking for the suspected shooter.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no danger to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.