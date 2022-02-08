Austin police searching for man suspected of killing roommate

Police were called out to Bradford Drive in North Austin for a shooting/stabbing call. However, preliminary information shows the victim died of blunt-force trauma.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and the Austin Police Department is looking for the man believed to be responsible.

Police were called out to Bradford Drive in North Austin at around 11 p.m. Monday for a shooting/stabbing call. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as soon as EMS medics and officers arrived.

While the initial call was for a shooting or stabbing, preliminary information from the investigation shows the victim died of blunt-force trauma.

Police said it appears there was a dispute between roommates. The victim was one of the roommates, and another is being interviewed by investigators. A third roommate left the scene in his car and has not been found as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"[The] suspect is not here right now, not in custody. But they know the suspect's identity and everything else and will be working on a warrant shortly," Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said.

Police said this is an isolated incident, and there is not any danger to the public. They could not yet confirm if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this homicide.

APD said this was the city's 44th homicide so far this year.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

