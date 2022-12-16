Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive

The crash happened near the Austin airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport.

APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

No additional information is available about this crash.

But that wasn't the only fatal collision overnight Thursday into Friday. Around 10:50 p.m., a woman crashed her car into a tree on West Cesar Chavez.

About 30 minutes after she crashed, the driver was pronounced dead the scene.

Police say they are investigating whether another car could have been involved in that crash. No additional information is available.