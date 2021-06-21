Pedestrian killed in Austin hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Austin. The driver did not remain on the scene.

Police responded at approximately 7:18 a.m. Sunday to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 12200 block of the South Interstate 35 service road. The victim, later identified as 76-year-old Stanley Frank Curran, was discovered by a security guard doing his morning rounds of the property.

Police said Curran appeared to have been struck by a vehicle at an unknown time. He was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m.

Vehicle debris found at the scene and believed by police to belong to the suspect's vehicle appeared to be from a 2019 to 2021 silver Toyota Corolla. The vehicle should have significant front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Austin Police Department's Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers or Austin PD app.

This is Austin’s 53rd fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 55 deaths for the year. On June 20, 2020, there were 36 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths.