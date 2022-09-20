x
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

The incident happened late Saturday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding about this incident should call the APD Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 74th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 76 deaths for the year. On Sept. 17, 2021, there were 81 fatal crashes resulting in 87 deaths. 

