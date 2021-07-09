Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

As of 4:30 a.m., westbound lanes of Rundberg at North Creek Drive were closed off.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in North Austin early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Rundberg Lane near Interstate 35 just before 4 a.m. The driver left the scene.

The victim was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:30 a.m., westbound lanes of Rundberg at North Creek Drive were closed off. Drivers are asked to remain alert for investigators working in the area.

This is the second crash where a pedestrian was hit by a car so far this week. On Sunday just before 11 p.m., a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in northeast Austin at the intersection of Cameron Road and Corona Drive.

Police said the woman ran in front of the vehicle. She survived the crash but later died at the hospital.

That driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Police said charges are not expected at this time.