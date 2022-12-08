Pedestrian dies after crash on North Lamar; driver arrested for suspected DUI

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on North Lamar Boulevard late Thursday night.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before midnight that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Lamar Boulevard near Morrow Street. One patient was involved and CPR was in progress.
Just after midnight, ATCEMS said the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.
The Austin Police Department arrested the driver at the scene for suspected DUI.
No additional information is available at this time.
