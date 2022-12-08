x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pedestrian dies after crash on North Lamar; driver arrested for suspected DUI

The crash happened just before midnight on North Lamar Boulevard near Morrow Street.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on North Lamar Boulevard late Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before midnight that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Lamar Boulevard near Morrow Street. One patient was involved and CPR was in progress.

Just after midnight, ATCEMS said the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The Austin Police Department arrested the driver at the scene for suspected DUI.

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

320-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road

Exclusive: Father of Makenna Elrod-Seiler speaks out for first time following Uvalde mass shooting that took his daughter's life

TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis

Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies following mothers' heat-related deaths

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out