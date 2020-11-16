Parents shot on way to pick up 2-year-old from daycare, Dallas police say

Both parents were taken to the hospital for their injuries but are expected to survive, police said.

Two people were shot Sunday night while they were on their way to pick up their 2-year-old child from a daycare center, Dallas police said.

The parents, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, got into a car accident at around 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of Forest Lane near the Dallas North Tollway. The couple was on the way to the daycare center, according to the police.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old man, shot the couple, police said.

