Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery

A man was found lying on the ground at the brewery on Nov. 6, with injuries on his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died nine days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery.

The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.

Vaquero was taken to a hospital, where he died on Nov. 15.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows Vaquero and another man were involved in an altercation inside a vehicle. At some point, Vaquero was thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the pavement. The vehicle, described by police as a Toyota, then fled the scene.

APD is asking anyone with information or video of this incident to call the department's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477, use the Crime Stoppers app or email APD homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

The police department said this case is being investigated as Austin's 62nd homicide of the year.