OnlyFans model arrested in North Texas man's Miami killing

Courtney Clenney, 25, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram, is under investigation for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWAII, USA — Hawaii police have arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing her North Texas boyfriend to death in Miami in April.

Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer accused of killing 27-year-old Plano native Christian Obumseli, was arrested on Wednesday in Hawaii and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County to face trial.

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Miami Herald confirmed the arrest with Clenney's defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, who said she’d been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. Clenney faces a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Herald's report.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

She's being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the newspaper on Wednesday that the arrest warrant remained sealed, but a press conference with state and local law enforcement authorities is set for Thursday afternoon.

In April, officers in Miami responded to a high-rise at 3131 NE 7 Avenue around 5 p.m. local time. That’s where they found Obumseli, 27, with an apparent knife wound to the chest, WFAA reported. He later died at the hospital.

His family in Richardson told WFAA they set up this GoFundMe page, describing Obumseli as "extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him." That GoFundMe page had raised $82,500 of its $100,000 as of Aug. 11.

According to the Miami Herald, the arrest on Wednesday wrapped up a four-month investigation into Clenney, whose defense lawyer has insisted that she acted in self-defense and the killing was justified.

Yet Obumseli’s relatives had previously called for Clenney’s arrest, saying they did not believe he was ever a threat.

“The family just wants accountability,” Larry Handfield, attorney for the Obumseli family, told Yahoo News days after Obumseli's death. “That’s all the family wants.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.