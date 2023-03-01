Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app, holding her hostage for 5 days out on bond

Zachary Mills held the victim against her will, bit her, punched her and denied her food and water before she escaped last week, according to court documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

The victim was held hostage for five days, repeatedly sexually assaulted and beaten by 21-year-old Zachary Mills, Precinct 4 said.

"The victim in this case had severe injures to her face, orbital sockets, lower extremities; thankfully, we were able to get her to the hospital very quickly," Precinct 4 Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann said.

After exchanging a few messages on Bumble, she agreed to meet Mills at his apartment on Christmas Eve and that's where her nightmare began.

According to court documents, the woman told investigators that Mills got angry because she wouldn't have sex with him. She said he bit her, punched her and beat her with a screwdriver handle.

"From that point forward, he did not let her leave, withholding food and water,"

On Dec. 29, escaped the apartment on Kuykendahl Road near West Rayford Road in the Tomball area and got help from a neighbor.

Deputies arrested Mills at a gas station across from his apartment on Dec. 30. He is charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping and his bond was set at $50,000. He posted bond and is under house arrest until his next court appearance in February.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING!!



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKlGz0 and download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/olG5W7gGz7 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 3, 2023

Mills attorney, Chris Denuna, told KHOU 11 that he doesn't buy the victim's story.

"These are egregious allegations, but I have not seen anything in the allegations that make them credible," Denuna said.

Precinct 4 said they're still investigating and more charges could be filed.

In the meantime, they urge anyone who uses dating apps to be cautious.