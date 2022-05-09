Austin police seeking suspects accused of intentionally hitting man with an ATV in January

The victim suffered a brain concussion and a list of several other serious injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, May 9, the Austin Police Department announced it is seeking suspects accused of intentionally striking a man with an ATV in January.

Officials said the incident happened on Jan. 16 around 1:47 p.m. at the Onion Creek Golf Course on Pinehurst Drive. It occurred in the area of Hole 4 and Hole 5.

On scene, police learned that two men had been driving around recklessly on an ATV. They reportedly had intentionally turned the wheel into the victim, then fled the scene west on Pinehurst.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for multiple compound fractures to his right leg/ankle, fractured vertebrae in his lower back, a broken hip/pelvic, torn rotator cuff and a brain concussion, among other injuries.

The black and blue ATV was described as large with black metal racks on the front and rear.

Anyone with more information or video is asked to call 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS); use the new Crime Stoppers App; or email APD Aggravated Assault Detective Starnes at James.Starnes@austintexas.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.