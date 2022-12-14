Aggravated assault call in Blanco County leads to one person injured, another dead

When deputies arrived on scene, other family members had ran into the nearby woods to escape the vehicle according to the report.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) received an aggravated assault call on Monday that resulted in one person injured and another dead from being run over by a vehicle, a report states.

On Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., BCSO received a 911 call regarding an aggravated assault in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road. The person who had made the call stated that a man had a gun and had run over the 911 caller's husband outside of the home.

When deputies arrived on scene, other family members had ran into the nearby woods to escape the vehicle according to the report. However, deputies say two people were hit by the vehicle, and one of them later died from their injuries.

Deputies then attempted to speak to the man, identified as 31-year-old Mark Skladany, but he opened fire at them before driving off. They chased down Skladany who crashed into a tree and then ran away on foot. From there deputies say gunfire was exchanged before he ducked into a nearby home, found keys to a vehicle and drove off.

In the early hours of Dec. 13, the Texas Rangers and the Zavala County Sheriff's Office arrested Skladany, and he is being held on a capital murder charge in Zavala County with a $2 million bond.

