HOUSTON — An 18-year-old Lamar High School student has died after a shooting happened near the school Tuesday afternoon. A 15-year-old female student was grazed by a bullet, Houston Police reported.

HPD homicide detectives believe the male victim was targeted by three suspects who got away.

The gunman, who was wearing a mask, walked up and shot the victim a second time while he was lying on the ground, according to witnesses.

The suspects got away in a black, four-door Subaru with paper plates and a plastic bag hanging from a rear window.

"Very disappointing that it's come to this point in our city. I've said it before, we're not just going to stand by. We need the public's support. Somebody knows these individuals who were in that vehicle. Somebody has seen this car, especially with the plastic bag on the back window." said Asst. Chief Finner during a press conference with the media Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting did not happen at Lamar High but the school remains on lockdown, as a precaution.

A lockout at nearby St. John's School has been lifted. Bethany Christian School is also in the area, but we weren't able to confirm if they were on lockdown.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bammel Lane near West Alabama.

Police have not yet released descriptions on the suspects but they are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

"Stand up and say something. I've said this before, today it's somebody else's kid. Tomorrow it can be yours. Or your sister, your brother." said Asst. Chief Finner during the press conference.

In a message to the suspects he said, "We're not just going to stand by and let our streets become blood baths. We're not. And people say 'well you know, you said that a couple of months ago' and you know what, I will fight for the safety of our citizens - it's most important and all of our resources and all of our partnerships will go to removing these violent criminals"

After a reporter asked if HISD's school lunch policy will now change, HISD Superintendent Grenita Lathan said they will gather all of the information on what happened from authorities, reevaluate plans, and make a decision in the future.

In response to the question, Asst. Chief Finner also said, "We stand here strong together, all of us. We always evaluate but at the same time, we're going to continue life. We not going to let any violent criminals disrupt the things that we do. We want students to come and be able to take breaks. Now we may beef up patrols and what not, but we're going to continue to let students have a regular life like they should in high school."

Lathan also stressed the importance of the community's help in finding the suspects.

"We need the city's help. Our children should be able to come to school and learn in a safe environment and they should be safe when they leave our campuses." said Lathan.

She said counselors are available to students and faculty on campus if they need.

"I would tell the students let's get through this together. Always be aware of your surroundings but don't change your way of life, keep living life and let's work together as the city of Houston always does come together for whatever we're going through. Keep living your life and let's hang in here together and get this information to us and we can get these dangerous individuals." said Asst. Chief Finner.

Lamar students and staff are still mourning the murder-suicide deaths of two 15-year-old students that happened last week.

