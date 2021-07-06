x
Crime

One injured in shooting at northeast Austin apartment complex

Officials are investigating on the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive.
AUSTIN, Texas — A person has been shot in northeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department. 

The APD said it responded to a shoot/stab call at approximately 2:14 p.m. at 1501 Reagan Hill Drive. 

Police said the call is currently active and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any information about the condition of the person who was injured or give a description of any suspect(s). 

