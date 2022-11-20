One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

When officers began to leave, they reported a shot being fired from within the home.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.

When officers later arrived on the scene, the woman and baby in the home were able to escape safely. According to reports, the officers began to leave the home after determining the disturbance to be a Class C Misdemeanor and there were no other victims on the premises. When officers began to leave, they reported a shot being fired from within the home.

RRPD began to go back toward the home after hearing the gunshot, and the man that shot from the home began exiting the back porch. Once on the porch the man pointed his weapon and fired a shot, after which a RRPD officer fired a single shot and the man fell to the ground.

According to reports, the man, 65, was determined to be dead.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in this incident. Any loss of life is tragic,” said Assistant Chief Justin Carmichael.

The RRPD sergeant discharged their weapon following the shooting and is being placed on administrative leave as part of the department's policy. The Texas Rangers and Williamson County District Attorney are assisting the RRPD in the investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.