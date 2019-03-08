CEDAR PARK, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Cedar Park Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard and Highway 183-A.

As of 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes of East Whitestone are closed starting at Discovery Boulevard. Those lanes are expected to be closed for a while.

Police are on scene investigating the incident. A press conference is expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

