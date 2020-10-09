The child was just 6 months old.

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Marshals on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man accused of filming himself sexually assaulting a baby and distributing the video on social media.

Brice Gage Watkins was taken into custody in Texas after a manhunt and suspicions he might be in the Oklahoma City area, according to law enforcement.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said he had ties to Norman and Enid, Oklahoma. And, Crime Stoppers had been offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.

According to the Enid Police Department, Watkins faces charges of distributing child pornography, manufacturing child porn and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or click here to submit an anonymous web tip.

