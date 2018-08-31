ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County authorities are searching for three suspects after a reported aggravated robbery in East Round Rock on Thursday.

Sheriff Robert Chody said the alleged robbery occurred on the 100 block of Tom Kite Drive before 7 p.m.

Officials said the three suspects are described as:

a black male wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, with a pyramid tattoo on his chest

a black male wearing red shorts, with medium dreadlocks with brown tips

a black male wearing red shorts

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV