GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County officials are responding to reports of an armed, barricaded subject in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood of Georgetown.

Sheriff Robert Chody reported around 5:05 p.m. that officials believe the subject barricaded themselves in a home on San Marco Trail.

He reported that the neighborhood streets are under a lockdown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

