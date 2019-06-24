AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have arrested a man after he allegedly shot someone during a robbery in East Austin on June 20.

Police said the robbery occurred around 4:13 p.m. on Thursday at 5705 Manor Road in East Austin.

The victim told police he was on his way to see a friend when he noticed 17-year-old Daniel Wright, a relative of one of the victim's close friends, and another man who he doesn't know, but has seen hanging out with Wright.

The victim told police the two men approached him and the unknown man said he knew the victim had just got off of work and had just got paid.

RELATED:

'Yeah, you got it right ... I shot myself,' said man who told Austin police he was injured in a drive-by

2 men transported to trauma center after shooting in South Austin

Austin police investigating homicide at South Austin apartment

Police said after the unknown man said this, Wright pulled out a handgun and put it to the victim's head while demanding money.

Wright then went through the victim's pockets and said he should just shoot him before shooting the victim in the shoulder, according to police.

Police said the victim went to the hospital and later identified Wright in a photo lineup.

The Lone State Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, arrested Wright after a short foot pursuit on Monday. Officials said he had a .380-caliber pistol in his possession.

Wright was transported to the Travis County Jail.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

College student disappears not long after ordering Lyft ride

If Austin allows homeless camps on the streets, lawmakers will step in: Gov. Abbott

Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents