Attempted vehicle break-in led to struggle, officer injured

After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the scene. The officer involved with the struggle was injured, and later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was shot three times while stopping an attempted vehicle break-in Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Austin Police Department, there was an attempted vehicle break-in on 12501 Tech Ridge Blvd at around 6 a.m. Thursday. Once officers were on the scene and interrupted the burglary, there was a struggle between the suspect and the officer.

During the struggle, three shots were fired. It was not confirmed how many shots were fired by the officer and the suspect.

After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the scene. The officer involved with the struggle was injured, and later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.