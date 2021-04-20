Murder convictions for officers prosecuted for killing civilians in the line of duty are rare, study shows

Most cases either end in reduced sentences or acquittals.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

A conviction like that doesn't happen often. Data shows that officers accused of murder or manslaughter are usually more likely to be acquitted.

While there’s no official or government database showing the number of law enforcement officers prosecuted for killing civilians in the line of duty, the website fivethirtyeight.com notes that Bowling Green University Professor Philip M. Stinson has been keeping track of the numbers for the past 16 years based on media reports, other researchers and advocates for police reform.

Stinson found that from 2005 through 2020, 110 law enforcement officers were arrested for murder or manslaughter resulting from an on-duty shooting, even though an average of 1,000 people are fatally shot by police annually, according to a Washington Post database.

Of those 110 officers who were prosecuted, to date, only 42 have been convicted of a crime and often for a lesser offense. Fifty were acquitted, and the remaining cases are pending.

Only five law enforcement officers have been found guilty of murder over the past 16 years. Among the most recent is former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty of murder in 2019 for the shooting death of Botham Jean after thinking he was an intruder when she mistakenly entered his apartment.

Even without a conviction, the families of victims may try to sue law enforcement for excessive force. But they may face a hurdle because of a doctrine called "qualified immunity." It protects government officials from being sued in some cases.

A police reform bill called the George Floyd Act has been filed in the Texas Legislature this year and – if approved – it could remove some of the qualified immunity protection for law officers in the state.