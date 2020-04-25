AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin.

Police are currently working near East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road.

Officials said Chief Brian Manley is on scene.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

