Austin police searching for suspect in gas station assault

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who's suspected of an aggravated assault at a gas station in northwest Austin.

The APD said the aggravated assault happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Shell gas station located at 13296 Research Blvd.

Police said the suspect, described as a white man standing approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with a buzzed hair cut and thin build, approached the victim of the assault "after seeing an acquaintance in a verbal altercation with him."

The APD said the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and put it to the victim’s head while threatening him.

The suspect then left the scene with his acquaintance in a blue 2007-2008 Chrysler Sebring, according to APD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD aggravated assault unit at 512-974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.