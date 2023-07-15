Police searching for suspect in North Austin assault at gunpoint

Police said the male victim was standing in a parking lot waiting for a ride to work when the suspect approached him.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an assault in North Austin.

The attack happened on Friday, May 5, at around 8 a.m. in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Police said the male victim was standing in a parking lot waiting for a ride to work when the suspect approached him. There was a verbal exchange, then the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the suspect was possibly scared away by a passing vehicle and he walked away southbound, crossing West Rundberg Lane.

It’s believed the suspect may live in 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, dark socks, light-colored slides and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information or video of this incident can submit a tip anonymously by contacting the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.