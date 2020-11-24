Police respond to shoot/stab call at Tech Ridge apartment complex

Police responded to the Bexley at Tech Ridge apartments Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after an incident Tuesday morning at a northeast Austin apartment complex.

Police responded to 1200 E. Parmer Lane, the Bexley at Tech Ridge apartments, around 10:42 a.m. for a shoot/stab urgent call.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect, who may have fled in a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.