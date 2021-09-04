Officer, suspect injured in shooting in northeast Austin

The incident occurred early Friday morning off the westbound frontage road of Highway 290 near Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in northeast Austin just after midnight Friday where both a police officer and the suspect were injured.

The shooting happened off the westbound frontage road of Highway 290, near Interstate 35.

Police said a driver called 911, saying they were being shot at by a driver in another car that was following them. Within minutes, two officers driving one car arrived in the area and found that victim unharmed.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle to the officers. Minutes later, the officers spotted the suspect's truck on the Highway 290 frontage road.

When the officers got out of the car, police said the suspect immediately started shooting so both officers fired back. One of the officers and the suspect were injured and both were taken to a hospital.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were taken into surgery. The suspect has life-threatening injuries, but the officer is expected to be OK.

APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said he reviewed both bodycam footage from the officers and video from their car's dashcam and called it "chilling."

"After watching all that video, it's chilling. And we are lucky we do not have more people injured, particularly our officers who, in the face of this danger, displayed bravery," Chacon said.

Officer involved shooting 6300 block E US HWY 290 https://t.co/mPkJzI6aQq — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 9, 2021

Police said the suspect is a man in his late 20s or 30s, but he has not been identified yet. Police also don't know the relationship between the suspect and the victim who called 911.

Both officers involved in the shooting will be on routine administrative leave during the investigation. There will be two investigations into the shooting: one on the criminal side and one on the administrative side, looking into the officers' actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.