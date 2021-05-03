Woman killed in northeast Austin hit-and-run

The crash happened at Cameron Road and St. Johns Avenue Thursday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver who hit and killed someone with their car in northeast Austin before driving off.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night at Cameron Road and St. Johns Avenue.

APD believes a woman fell in the road before she was hit, but the driver didn't stop. Police were able to find the car, but they are still looking for the driver at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.

#ATXTrafficFatality: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult at E St Johns Ave/Cameron Rd (21:41) from a reported Auto v Pedestrian incident. Expect heavy traffic delays & road closures & remain alert for investigators working in the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.