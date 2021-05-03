x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Crime

Woman killed in northeast Austin hit-and-run

The crash happened at Cameron Road and St. Johns Avenue Thursday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver who hit and killed someone with their car in northeast Austin before driving off.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night at Cameron Road and St. Johns Avenue.

APD believes a woman fell in the road before she was hit, but the driver didn't stop. Police were able to find the car, but they are still looking for the driver at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

More COVID-19 vaccines wasted by Austin providers than any other Texas city, except Houston

Diocese of Austin speaks on moral integrity of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

What to know: COTA gearing up for a second weekend of mass vaccinations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wife, Emily, report possible UFO sighting in Texas