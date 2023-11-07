Man hospitalized after shooting at North Lamar apartment complex

Police say the shooter shot the victim through his patio door from the parking lot of the complex.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering at a hospital after he was shot in his apartment on North Lamar Boulevard.

The Austin Police Department said it got a call to the Aubry Hills Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was inside his apartment, and police say the shooter shot him through his patio door from the parking lot.

Police are still looking for the person responsible but were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.