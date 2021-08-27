Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run at North Lamar and Ken Drive

The Austin Police Department said the man hit a woman walking across the street, then drove away.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested and charged a man with failure to stop and render aid after he allegedly hit a woman with his car on Aug. 19.

Police said 19-year-old Moises Balderas-Martinez hit and killed a woman walking at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Ken Drive around 11:36 p.m. APD said he continued to drive away from the scene after the incident.

APD said Balderas-Martinez was later located by officers and taken into custody.

The victim, 29-year-old Jenny Gonzales-Zepeda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. APD is asking anyone with information to contact the Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

The crash resulted in Austin’s 74th traffic death of 2021. On Aug. 19, 2020, there had been 53 fatal crashes in Austin.