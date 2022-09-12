VIDEO: Austin teenager arrested in hit-and-run of victim in an electric wheelchair

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe struck a man in an electric wheelchair with his vehicle. They said he then fled the scene without rendering aid.

Police said the incident happened before 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 on the 9200 block of N. Lamar Blvd.

The victim, who can be seen on video signaling the driver to slow down after he appears to be driving recklessly, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, who was booked on Sept. 9.

He has been charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), a third-degree felony; injury to a disabled person, a second-degree felony; unlawful carry of a weapon (firearm), a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to identify in relation to this case, a Class B misdemeanor.

The investigation remains on ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the police.

WARNING: Police have released graphic surveillance footage, linked below, showing the incident. Viewer discretion is advised:

According to court documents, the victim suffered a cracked skull and brain bleed, a fractured pelvis, lacerations to his head and other facial injuries.

Police said the offending truck almost struck a telephone pole, drove over the sidewalk and nearly collided with another vehicle as it fled the area. A passing firetruck can be seen stopping at the scene right after the incident.