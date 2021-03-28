Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin

Austin police said officers were working the scene at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin near the 11000 block of the North Interstate 35 service road.

APD has not released any additional information on the incident, but the Austin Police Association (APA) said that it involved an unknown subject shooting and killing a male victim.

According to the APA, the suspect has not been arrested.

APD Officers are working a suspicious death near the 11000 block of N interstate 35 service road. PIO is enroute and will update with media staging location as soon as possible. PI06 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 28, 2021

Public Safety Notification - Homicide- Shooting Incident in North Austin @ 11105 N I-35 NB SVC Road. Unknown suspect shot & killed male. Suspect is still outstanding. Please avoid the area. If you have information about the shooter please contact APD Homicide. — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) March 28, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.