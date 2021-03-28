Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin near the 11000 block of the North Interstate 35 service road.
APD has not released any additional information on the incident, but the Austin Police Association (APA) said that it involved an unknown subject shooting and killing a male victim.
According to the APA, the suspect has not been arrested.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
