Police looking for 2 people who allegedly stole a car, led officers on a chase in North Austin

The suspects allegedly stole a car, led police on a short chase, then crashed the car into a utility pole.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for two people who they say stole a car and led officers on a short chase in North Austin early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call about people breaking into cars in a parking garage on Kramer Lane, near The Domain.

APD said the pair of suspects got into a car and started a chase that ended near Braker Lane and Burnet Road when the suspects crashed the car into a utility pole. Both of them ran off in opposite directions, one toward The Domain and the other south on Burnet.

Neither person had been located as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt as a result of the chase or the crash.